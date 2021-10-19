Local school recognised for online pupil safety

Oldbury Wells School is now a National Online Safety Certified School, having successfully completed a comprehensive online safety training programme demonstrating its commitment to keeping children and young people safe online.
Scott Wycherley, Deputy Head teacher at Oldbury Wells School, said: "I am delighted to achieve this accreditation and recognise the work the school has done in promoting E-safety. Our regular assemblies, IT lessons and continued work within form time have allowed us to educate pupils about the growing risks that the digital world poses. As well as the advances we have seen in technology it is vital that we educate young people about the opportunities and the challenges the digital world can provide.”
Head Teacher Lee Tristham added: “It is great to recognise the work of staff and students. As part of the accreditation parents also have access to the vast range of resources provided to ensure we work together to ensure young people are safe.”
James Southworth, co-founder of National Online Safety, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Oldbury Wells School on becoming a National Online Safety Certified School. By completing our training programme, the school has shown its strong commitment to implementing an effective whole school approach to online safety.”
“It can be increasingly difficult for schools and parents to stay ahead of online concerns and ensure both children and staff are safeguarded from potentially harmful and inappropriate online material. We arm schools with the knowledge they need to understand online dangers and react in the best way possible to any problems.”