Local school recognised for online pupil safety

File photo dated 03/01/21 of a general view of a school safety zone sign. UK retailers are gearing up for a strong back-to-school shopping season in the coming weeks as "brick and mortar browsing" regains momentum, research suggests. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021. PA Photo. Retail sales, excluding petrol, are expected to grow by 12% during the August 16 to September 19 back-to-school period, compared with the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. See PA story MONEY Parents. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Oldbury Wells School is now a National Online Safety Certified School, having successfully completed a comprehensive online safety training programme demonstrating its commitment to keeping children and young people safe online.

Scott Wycherley, Deputy Head teacher at Oldbury Wells School, said: "I am delighted to achieve this accreditation and recognise the work the school has done in promoting E-safety. Our regular assemblies, IT lessons and continued work within form time have allowed us to educate pupils about the growing risks that the digital world poses. As well as the advances we have seen in technology it is vital that we educate young people about the opportunities and the challenges the digital world can provide.”

Head Teacher Lee Tristham added: “It is great to recognise the work of staff and students. As part of the accreditation parents also have access to the vast range of resources provided to ensure we work together to ensure young people are safe.”

James Southworth, co-founder of National Online Safety, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Oldbury Wells School on becoming a National Online Safety Certified School. By completing our training programme, the school has shown its strong commitment to implementing an effective whole school approach to online safety.”