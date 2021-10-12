Car demolishes front wall of house

A car has demolished the front of the house in Bridgnorth

The incident, which has demolished the front wall of the house, took place in Princess Drive, Bridgnorth, at around 8pm yesterday.

It is understood that the house belongs to an elderly woman, who was at home at the time of the incident but was miraculously not injured.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment on 'non-life threatening' injuries.

A total of four fire crews were sent to the scene, while police were also in attendance according to one witness.

They described a scene of chaos after the car struck the house.

"The car was so far into the house it was ridiculous," they said. "It had ploughed straight through it, it was quite scary really."

The area is described as a "quiet residential street", "the kind of street you'd see children playing on".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car that had collided with a building on Princess Drive, Bridgnorth. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.