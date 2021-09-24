Bridgnorth couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 16/09/2021..Pic in Bridgnorth of Roy 86 and Janet 80 Hickman. Celebrating there Diamond wedding after getting wed in Birmingham at St Marks Church 0n 16 September 1961..

Janet and Roy Hickman are originally from Birmingham, but have lived in Bridgnorth for the last six years. On September 16 they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a card of congratulations from Buckingham Palace and a family trip to Llandudno in Wales.

Reflecting on their time together, Janet said: "Going back sixty years, you can't believe it has been that long.

"When you have kids you don't really notice it, but when they grow up and leave home all of a sudden life slows down."

Roy and Janet have two sons, two granddaughters, two step-grandsons and two step-great-granddaughters.

The day they first met in 1958, they were helping to run a market stall owned by each of their dads at a local fête. Janet was 17 at the time, and Roy was 23.

"We got chatting that day and got on well, and we arranged to meet at the rollerskating the next weekend," Janet said.

"I think we met and that was it, we just sort of clicked," said added.

They would indeed meet the following weekend, and they never looked back.

"We used to go to the skating quite a lot," Roy added.

"We just took it slow at first and saw how we got on. We got to know each other and it got stronger and stronger as time went on."

They would be married three years later, and there was no great fanfare over the decision to marry.

"We were out at the shops in Birmingham, and we went to the jewellers and just decided we would get married. I don't remember either of us asking," Janet said.

"We didn't have a car in those days, or phones, but we would arrange to meet and we would get around on buses. When we had the kids we would go on coach trips.

"Now we've got our family to keep us young."

So with more than 60 years with each other, if anyone has any advice to offer about creating a lasting relationship, it must be Janet and Roy.

Janet said: "My granddaughter is going out with a fella, and she asked us that the other day.

"To be open with each other. Have part of your life to do what you want to do, but always be there for each other.

"Talking goes a long way. You can talk your way through a lot of things."

Roy added: "You get through ups and downs, and you work at it."

The 60 years of marriage is a special milestone which is honoured by HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Receiving the card - signed Elizabeth R - means a little more to Janet than it perhaps otherwise would.

"I friend of mine always wanted to get to 60 years of marriage, and so did her mum, so they could get a card from the Queen.