Hundreds hit the trail for Bridgnorth Walk and Marathon

The start of the walk - Andy Simmons steams ahead

Organised by the Bridgnorth Lions Club, the event on Sunday attracted people not only from the local area but from across the region and beyond.

They were able to sign up for three different events, the tough Marathon route, taking in the climb to the top of Brown Clee, the ascent from 233 to 1739 feet; the Junior Walk of seven miles for those between the ages of nine and 14; and the five-mile Family Walk.

Despite the challenging route with its trail section through forestry to the summit of Brown Clee the first runners completed the course in about three hours and 15 minutes.

The Lions Club stressed the events were not about racing but about having fun and keeping fit in beautiful countryside.

Martin Allen for the club said: "The atmosphere in Bridgnorth was wonderful. The High Street was buzzing, shops were open and the market was busy. The event is really good for the town and we have people coming from a long way to take part."

He said it was noticeable that they there were many doing the event for the first time.

"We have a lot of people new to walking. It is definitely true that people have found walking as a way to relieve some of the issues of lockdown and it has given them an appetite to do more."

He paid tribute to all the volunteers who helped on the day.

"The volunteers have been great, not just Lions Club members but all those who have manned water stations and generally helped out, including the motorbike riders who have been invaluable."