Driver dies from injuries one month after car crash

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Announcing the tragic death, police have also renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The driver, of a Bentley convertible, who was in his 50s, died from his injuries on Friday . Officers say his death followed a collision on July 1.

Sergeant Michael Waterworth of West Mercia Police said: "The collision happened at just after 9.30pm on July 1 at the roundabout linking the A458 and B4364 at Bridgnorth, and involved a blue Bentley Continental convertible.

"Sadly, the man in his 50s who was driving the Bentley, died from his injuries on Friday. His next of kin has been informed.

“Our thoughts with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time and we are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to please come forward.”