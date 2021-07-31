Rugby cyclists' fundraiser tops £40,000 as they close in on finish

Deputy Mayor Karen Sawbridge welcomed the Maul Together team on their stop in Bridgnorth, and is pictured at the front with Dan Griffiths. Joining them were, back from left, Ed Taylor, Emily Ireland-Jones, James Gore, Callum Madden, Elliott Brookes, Adam Gittings, Will Bishop, Jonah Boyce, Will Biddell, and Gareth Bladen.

The 'Maul Together' team, made up of Bridgnorth Rugby Club players, have completed eight of their nine days of the 958.5-mile ride, and hope to finish at Land's End today.

The group stopped off in Bridgnorth on their way through the county earlier this week, with a welcome and congratulations on their efforts from deputy mayor Karen Sawbridge.

They also got to meet up with family and friends at the Edgar Davies Ground for a well-deserved barbecue.

The 12-strong Maul Together team includes Dan Griffiths, Gareth Bladen, Callum Madden, Elliot Brooks, Adam Gittings, Jonah Boyce, Will Biddell, Will Bishop, Ed Taylor, Matt Farrington, Emily Ireland-Jones, and Jimmy Gore.

They are raising money for two charities set up by former rugby players, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Matt Hampson is a former England prop who was paralysed from the neck down after a scrummaging accident while training with the England under-21s in 2005.

His foundation was set up to inspire and support young people seriously injured through sport.

The My Name'5 is Doddie Foundation was set up by Doddie Weir OBE – one of rugby’s most recognisable personalities.

He earned 61 caps for Scotland during a successful playing career, represented the British and Irish Lions on their successful tour to South Africa in 1997, and won championships with his two club sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons.

Doddie revealed in 2017 that he was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease (MND), and the former international has since been an inspirational figure with his foundation looking to fund research, support, and raise awareness of MND.

Incredibly the group has seen its fundraising surpass £40,000, and they have set their sights on getting to £50,000.