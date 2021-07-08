Fire crews urge Bridgnorth residents to park considerately

Crews attended Wenlock Rise on Tuesday evening and said some areas were "very tight" due to the way vehicles had been parked.

A spokesman from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "We have had some concerns raised regarding parking of cars and access within the Wenlock Rise estate in town.

"A crew attended the estate and found some areas are very tight with access due to parked vehicles.

"When parking your car on the road always ensure an emergency vehicle can pass. Remember we are around three meters wide, so need the complete side of a road to pass.

"It could your home, your family or your friends we are trying to get to quickly. Time lost due to inconsiderate parking could be the difference."

It comes after West Midlands Ambulance Service reminded parents to park considerately when dropping off and picking up their children from school following an incident at Innage Lane Care Home.