Special racecard to remember jockey

Shropshire jockey Liam Treadwell, was remembered on the first anniversary of his death at a special day of racing in Worcester.

Liam Treadwell at Ludlow Racecourse
The Grand National hero winner had each of the seven races on Wednesday, named after him.

The horse, Mon Mome, the 100-1 long shot he rode to victory at Aintree in 2009, was paraded at the track.

Mr Treadwell, 34, was found dead at his home in Billingsley near Bridgnorth on June 23, 2020 after taking what his inquest was told was a cocktail of drugs.

The rider, who had more than 300 winners, battled with depression after a fall at the Bangor-on-Dee on the Shropshire border which left him unconscious.

He retired in 2018 but just before his death had returned to the saddle.

The Worcester race day aimed to raise awareness of the effects of concussion in racing and other sports more generally, as well as funds for the Injured Jockeys' Fund and Headway.

