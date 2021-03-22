Big Bridgnorth clean-up to get town ready for business

People joined forces to spruce up Bridgnorth town centre and bring some sparkle to streets and buildings Councillor Julia Buckley helps to clean up Bridgnorth

The great big spring clean took place across Bridgnorth on Sunday, and saw dozens of volunteers scrub shop windowsills, wash benches and bins and tidy up roads, footpaths and pavements.

The community-minded residents were largely a part of the revived Bridgnorth Litter Picking Club, and worked throughout the day in Low Town and High Town, while giving a special focus to the beloved Majestic Cinema.

The coordinated groups were able to spread themselves throughout the town, sticking to family bubbles while tackling the areas most in need of some tender loving care.

Among the volunteers was 47-year-old Nancy Brown, who focused her efforts on the cinema at Whitburn Street.

"The cinema has been pretty much shut down since the start of the first lockdown and was really in need of some attention," said Nancy.

"Understandably, it's been so neglected, it looked awful and I'm desperate for it to thrive when it finally reopens."

The cinema benefitted from numerous government grants throughout the pandemic, but Nancy, who owns her own cleaning business Nan Friday, said it needed something more.

"It needed some community support to get it on the road to recovery," she said.

Volunteers jet-washed the front of the venue, repainted bollards and even filled potholes thanks to donations of equipment by Tudor Griffiths.

Many delighted retailers opened their doors for the day to offer free water and refreshments, including Butlers Coffee Shop, The Crown, Graze and Malt House Antiques.

Christine Stockdale took to High Town and said this was the "final big clean" to welcome everyone back.

The 67-year-old said: "Anything that's nailed down we attempted to clean.

"Bridgnorth is such a lovely town but it had been a bit neglected because of lockdown.

"We're just trying to give it one final boost and tapping into the enthusiasm of the community.

"Some businesses have opened up to offer us free refreshments – it's a real town effort.

"The litter-picking group has been out and about for a few weeks now and the town looks so much better for it.

"It's wonderful to see what a difference the community can make."

Public Health England worker Liz Rochelle, 55, has lived in Bridgnorth since she was four years old.

She said it was the "pride of Bridgnorth" which had brought people out onto the streets.

"We had mapped it all out to ensure we wouldn't all meet at the same place at the same time," she added.

"Some people wanted to be coordinated but others just got out and could choose what they wanted to do.

"We're about to reopen the shops and since they haven't been open, the town had got a bit run down.

"But I'm just amazed at the enthusiasm everyone has for making the town a better place.

"In my case, litter picking started out as something to do while on my daily exercise.