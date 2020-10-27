Bridgnorth pub shuts after manager tests positive for coronavirus

The Black Boy pub in Cartway, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google Maps

The Black Boy in Bridgnorth is closed, and manager Ryan Mushing said on social media: "The pub has closed today after I have tested positive for Covid-19. The staff are now all being tested and we will remain closed until further notice.

"I have uploaded my test results to track and trace and they will be in contact with the relevant people, but if you’ve been in on Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday and have any symptoms please get yourself tested.