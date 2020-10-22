Tributes paid to former Bridgnorth news editor and Fleet Street journalist

Colin Northway Former Bridgnorth Journal staff, Dave Walker, Paul Berry, Melvyn Morgan and Colin Northway

Colin Northway, of Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton, died on his 78th birthday earlier this month.

Starting his career at the Sunday Mercury aged 18, Colin progressed onto the Daily Express in Manchester where he was made features editor.

Headhunted to London, he then became the youngest features editor in Fleet Street before moving to the south of France, where he lived with his wife Gillian for five years and wrote numerous spy thrillers.

Upon returning to England, Colin moved to his Wolverhampton home before applying for the job of deputy editor of the Bridgnorth Journal in the mid-1980s, later becoming editor.

Colin's wife Gillian described him as a "highly intelligent, very kind man".

She said: "He started work at 18 and worked his way to becoming features editor down in London

"Colin was the youngest features editor in Fleet Street – he'd run all the columns and loved doing so.

"He also wrote spy thrillers, many of them. He co-authored some and wrote Sleeping Dogs, Dead Runner and Blitz, which was one of The Times best sellers.

"He was a highly intelligent man and really was well liked by all his colleagues. He was very kind to his staff and loved working with them.

"He enjoyed an early retirement at 62."