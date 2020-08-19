Calls for Bridgnorth High Street to reopen

The High Street was closed at the end of July to allow the Saturday market to run with social distancing rules in place.

But town councillors at a meeting last night said that it was now time to ask Shropshire Council, which is behind the closure to open it up again.

Councillor Carol Whittle said that with the Covid lockdown beginning to ease if the High Street did not open, she feared that the town would start to suffer.

"I have been shielding for months and I have now be told I can stop shielding so surely this is the time that we can look at re-opening."

Councillors said the main drawbacks to the closure had been that those living on the High Street could not have vehicle access to their homes and were beginning to get frustrated. Also with the bus stop not in operation, shoppers were having to carry heavy bags to the nearest stop at the medical centre.

Councillor David Cooper urged caution saying that that there had been recent spikes in the virus in nearby Wolverhampton and Sandwell and now in Telford.

The council is to officially ask Shropshire Council to reopen the street.