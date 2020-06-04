Council to hold extraordinary meeting over major Bridgnorth housing plans

The town has become the focus of two competing housing developments, both seeking designation as a preferred future development from Shropshire Council.

Next week Bridgnorth Town Council will hold a meeting to discuss whether it should provide an 'additional response' to Shropshire Council's local plan consultation, which will help decide whether either development at Stanmore or Tasley – or neither – go ahead.

The meeting is being held remotely and councillors will also be asked to consider whether they want to name a preferred option.

The proposed Stanmore development site. Map: stanmorevillage.co.uk

The Stanmore proposal, which was included in the Local Plan Review, has been the subject of fierce local opposition. It would see 850 homes and a 28-hectare business site built on green belt land in Stanmore.

The Tasley proposal has emerged in recent weeks from a rival developers Taylor Wimpey. The plan includes 1,050 homes and a business site of at least 16 hectares on agricultural land south of the A458 and west of the B4364 Ludlow Road.

Shropshire Council's cabinet is expected to decide on the local plan review, and effectively whether the developments go ahead, at a meeting in July.

Bridgnorth Town Council's initial response to the local plan proposals – which only included Stanmore at the time – was that it agreed with "the broad outline of the proposals", but had concerns about infrastructure being in place to serve the increase in housing and business land.

At the meeting, to take place on Tuesday at 7.15pm, councillors will be asked if they wants to submit another response and if it does do they wish to identify a preferred site – and which it is.