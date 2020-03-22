Worfield hotel cancels coronavirus food deliveries after thieves take £1,200 worth of food

The Old Vicarage hotel and brasserie at Worfield, near Bridgnorth, was preparing to deliver food to customers who are staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.

But thieves raided the hotel on Friday night and took chicken, beef, lamb and fish from fridges and freezers, forcing owner David Blakstad to call it off.

“The people who have done this have not only stolen from us, but they have taken away the chance for the community to receive this help from us," he said.

“We just can’t believe this has happened. Times are really tough for us as a business and we have closed our doors to customers in line with government advice.

“We were planning to start up a community food service on Monday where we would offer residents nearby to order their meals and we would deliver it to their doors, but sadly we are not going to be able to do this."

The service had been due to start for Worfield and nearby areas from Monday, with customers only paying for the ingredients in their meal.

Head chef Gavin Allan said: “It’s heartbreaking, we were trying to pay something back to our community, and now it looks like that is not going to be possible,” said Gavin.

Mr Blakstad said: “We would never have believed that people could do this, but this serves as a warning to other business owners – with people stripping food, and now the alcohol sections of supermarkets and shops, our bars and kitchens are a target.”

Anyone with information on the theft should call the police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org