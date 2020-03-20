Bridgnorth businesses prepared for Covid-19 fight

The words the business community of Bridgnorth, a town which relies so heavily on older people and tourists spending money, did not want to hear.

The town has barely had chance to lick its wounds from the flooding crisis before the deadly Covid-19 virus spread once again rendered it a ghost town.

But Bridgnorth won't be going down without a fight, and while the streets might not be their bustling and vibrant selves, the exceptional variety of independent shops and ample range of hostelries and cool cafes are banding together to see how they can battle back.

Businesspeople of Low Town and supporters got together at Bamboo Wine Bar in Bridge Street to bounce around ideas of how they can help each other and throw their support behind one another amid this unprecedented crisis.

The meet up came after the Come To Low Town Facebook group was launched by hairdresser Mandy Olive from The Menz Room in Mill Street. More than 400 people have already joined in a matter of days, and enthusiasm to work together and keep businesses going is strong.

Several ideas were shared with both community spirit and supporting businesses in mind, including home deliveries and social media campaigns.

Mandy said: "I've had people coming in getting panic haircuts, but trade is slowing down and bookings are getting cancelled. It's the same with the pubs and the cafes and lots of other businesses. It's going to be a real struggle.

"I was surprised at how many people joined the group. Lots of people want to offer their support. We've got really good support in Low Town."

Advertising

Bridgnorth councillor Julia Buckley was also in attendance and was buoyed by the attitude among retailers.

She said: "This is the kind of spirit that will get us through it. We're a tourist town and the age demographic is nine years older than the national average. Older people in particular have been told to stay at home and now kids will be at home and people will be working from home.

"We're a small town and people look out for each other. In China it seems to be settling down now and we're being told we're about three months behind China. It's about making sure these businesses can survive that period."