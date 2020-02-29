Flooded Bridgnorth antiques centre bounces back

The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town sits above a spring and was breached by water coming through its flagstones on Wednesday, when the River Severn reached a peak of 5.2m.

The staff scrambled to get furniture safe on raised pallets.

Owner John Ridgway said: "The first time it flooded the other day, it was only really the store room.

"We had been told it was going up one metre and it went up a little and went down again, so we moved all our stuff back down – it wasn't that bad.

"This time we moved it all out the way again but it's done more damage than we thought it would. We didn't lift everything as high as we needed to.

"We thought it would be at the same level but it came up a lot more.

"We managed to get all the expensive stuff out the way."

'We have been quite busy'

The staff again toiled through Thursday and were able to reopen on Friday.

Assistant Lindsey Westwood said: "We have been quite busy today. People have been able to come out and see us.

"Hopefully we have a good weekend.

"We're still on flood alert at the moment because of Storm Jorge.

"The council and the Environment Agency have been around and we're hoping we're not going to reach the peak levels we did on Wednesday."

The centre is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.