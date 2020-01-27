Fire breaks out at Bridgnorth Golf Club

The roof of the venue on Stanley Lane set alight at about 2pm yesterday and caused the main building to become heavily smoke-logged.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, before two more were sent from Telford Central as well as the aerial ladder platform from Shrewsbury due to fears the blaze could escalate.

Crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, a main water jet and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire by about 3pm, before later returning to the club to make further safety checks.

A spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said on Facebook: "We could see smoke issuing from the whole roof space of the building. Crews quickly got to work in establishing a team of firefighters in breathing apparatus with a hose reel to enter the building.

"Due to the possible escalation and severity, a further two appliances from Telford Central and the aerial ladder platform from Shrewsbury were also requested to attend.

"Despite the fire being located in the roof space, the main building was heavily smoke-logged which made for tough conditions for the crews.

"We returned later in the evening to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and no timbers were smouldering."