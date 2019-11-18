Toy appeal to bring more joy to youngsters

Today marks the launch of our fifth toy appeal, where we ask our generous band of readers to donate toys and gifts to children who might be suffering from a serious illness, disability, or having to care for a loved one.

Since the appeal was launched in 2015, we have distributed thousands of Christmas gifts across 11 different organisations.

And once more we are asking people to donate brand new toys, games, books, CDs, toiletries and other gift suitable for children and teenagers.

This year, they will be distributed among five groups that work with young people: Telford Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust, the children’s ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals trust, Hope House Children’s Hospice and The Movement Centre.

Telford Young Carers provides support for children and teenagers who help look after a loved one who might be suffering from a serious illness or disability, while The Harry Johnson helps children who are being treated for cancer, as well as their families. Hope House, which is based in Morda, near Oswestry, cares for more than 300 children across Shropshire and Mid Wales with life-limiting illnesses.

The Movement Centre based in Gobowen provides pioneering therapies for children with cerebral palsy and other movement-related conditions.

Vanessa Thomas, of Hope House, said: "Christmas is a magical time, but it can be especially poignant for families whose child has a life-threatening illness, or whose child has died.

"Last Christmas, children visiting the hospice for care or counselling were delighted to receive an extra gift from the toy appeal.

Advertising

"It meant so much to their families to know that well-wishers across the region were thinking of them at this special time."

She said favourites on this year’s wish list included musical books, Lego and ‘play shop’ baskets and groceries for the younger children, and for the older teens fluffy socks and fleece blankets.

"Toys that appeal to the senses are also really popular," she added.

Victoria Handbury-Madin, chief executive of The Movement Centre, said: " We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has supported the appeal in the past.

Advertising

"It has been wonderful to receive so many gifts for the children who come to The Movement Centre, who all have a disability that affects their movement control."

Mrs Handbury-Madin said sensory items, including toys that make sounds or light up. "These items are great for our children and can also be used in their daily Targeted Training therapy, making it even more fun," she said.

Sally Johnson, who founded The Harry Johnson Trust in memory of her son who died aged seven, said: "The continued kindness and generosity of Shropshire Star readers is wonderful to be see and to be a part of.

"The toys we have been able to deliver to the children’s oncology ward at the Princess Royal Hospital have caused much excitement and happiness to the children on the ward and to their brothers and sisters – we make sure siblings don’t get left out of the festivities as they are having a tough time too.

"From big toy trucks to little nail varnish sets, everything we have received has been given to a local child with cancer by the ward staff who know them so well."

Tim Drew, Shrewsbury branch manager at Storage King, said: "Last year's appeal was a huge success, let's hope we can make it even better as we celebrate our fifth year."

Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said the Christmas Toy Appeal was one of the highlights of the year for the newspaper.

“It has been a privilege to be part of something which has made such a difference to so many children over the past five years, but that is all down to our loyal band of readers who never fail to demonstrate such amazing generosity," he said.

All donations can be handed in at the following collection points:

l Shropshire Star, Ketley Business Park, Waterloo Road, Telford TF1 5DT.

l Shropshire Star, 14 Salop Rd, Oswestry SY11 2NU.

l Storage King, Archers Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury SY1 3GA.