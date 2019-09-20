Bridgnorth steps saga finally over

A memorial wreath and even a plaque were laid by residents to mark 12 months since they were first cordoned off, but a new set of Wellmeadow steps has now been installed.

Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts, councillor Christian Lea, has been urging Shropshire Council and its contractors, Kier, to undertake the work since issues were first raised in May 2018.

He was joined by Lesley Dagnall, the resident who first spotted the damage, and fellow resident Alison Murr to celebrate the opening earlier this week.

After nearly a year and a half from when they closed, the Wellmeadow Steps have been replaced

Running from Springfield on the Wellmeadow Estate up to Kidderminster Road, the steps were reported to have loose treads on May 21, 2018 and were closed a few days later.

Petitions and campaigns were launched by residents over the time it was taking for repairs to start, stating that the alternative route into the centre of Bridgnorth was too difficult for some, particularly older people.

After temporary steps were installed in May, the permanent set was erected earlier this week.

Lesley Dagnall said it had been a long time coming, but residents on Wellmeadow Estate could now be sure of an accessible route into the town.

Advertising

After nearly a year and a half from when they closed, the Wellmeadow Steps have been replaced

Councillor Lea added: "Residents of the Wellmeadow Estate have told me how delighted they are to finally see the new set of steps installed, enabling them to be able to walk the shorter route into Low Town and Bridgnorth Town Centre.

"Shropshire Council’s contractors Kier have done an outstanding job installing the new steps and I am really pleased that after much perseverance by myself with Shropshire Council’s highways' officers over the past 18 months, this issue has finally been resolved.”