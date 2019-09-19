Passengers stranded 30ft up Bridgnorth cliff for almost an hour due to fault

The popular Bridgnorth Cliff Railway is out of action this morning as engineers work to identify the fault and repair it, after some travellers were stranded at about 8pm yesterday.

Brian Thompson, 88, was one of the unfortunate passengers who got stuck on the way up into High Town for an evening meal with a companion.

The former RAF airman who lives in Low Town said: "When it started to move at all there was a grating sound. It went about one third of the way up and the other one a third of the way down, and it just halted.

"Eventually the fellow who was the operator at the top, he came down some very dicey-looking steps to offer us reassurance that we weren't going anywhere but we weren't going to come loose. He was quite helpful and very reassuring.

"If you don't know what the problem is then it can be quite unnerving. There were only three of us in our carriage, I don't know how many were in the other carriage, but he did a good job of keeping us in a positive frame of mind.

"It was an experience you didn't expect when you pay your 50 cents or whatever. It was quite an evening. I'm almost 90 and it was quite exciting."

He said that eventually the carriages got moving after almost an hour.

The cliff railway operators confirmed that the stoppage was because of an electrical fault, and that engineers were looking into it this morning.