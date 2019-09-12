Bridgnorth town growth plan is to be published

The consultation document, being launched by a newly-formed steering group, will look to get the views of businesses and residents on what the town needs for sustainable development.

Made up of councillors and residents of Bridgnorth and its surrounding parishes, the steering group formed earlier this year to make a town plan to feed into Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review.

The document, last created in 2011, will aim to outline a future vision for Bridgnorth, focusing on its room for expansion and infrastructure needed to do so.

Bridgnorth Town Councillor and Morfe ward representative Clive Dyson said discussions have started on a number of issues around the town, and the group is now urging residents to respond.

He said: "We've currently got a number of enthusiastic people writing plans on how Bridgnorth could grow, business opportunities the town can provide and what transport links are needed.

"We're getting a consultation document out in October and we're using that as a basis to talk to people in the town.

"It will say 'these are the issues we've come up with', and where possible, provide a number of potential solutions."

He added: "We're now urging people to join the discussion and respond to the consultation once it is published as this will help decide the future of Bridgnorth."