Biker seriously injured as 4x4 driver runs away from crash near Bridgnorth

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, is being treated in hospital after the collision happened on a country lane near Bridgnorth at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The occupants of the black Land Rover Discovery involved are thought to have left the crash scene, between the A458 and the A442 in Quatt, on foot before fleeing the area in a black BMW 320.

It is not known how many people were in the Land Rover but all of them are believed to be men.

West Mercia Police is now appealing for witnesses or anybody with information to get in touch.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Firth said: "A number of enquiries are currently ongoing to locate the occupants of the Discovery, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please come forward."

Anyone with information can call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 413S of August 17.