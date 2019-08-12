Travellers set up camp at Bridgnorth Cricket & Hockey Club

A total of six caravans have been spotted on the town's cricket ground in Cricket Meadow off Victoria Road.

The ground is part of Bridgnorth Cricket & Hockey Club, which is surrounded by Sainsbury's, St John's Catholic Primary School and the town's football, tennis and bowling clubs in High Town.

Cricket club secretary Mike Mooney said: "They came yesterday afternoon. They got in by lifting up the gates which are massive. They must have used mechanical means to do that.

"Six caravans are parked up in the outfield.

"The police were in attendance, but as I understand it injunctions have to be applied for to request them to leave.

"I represent the cricket club, but the joint committee for the cricket and hockey club are looking at the options open to them.

"It's likely to take a little time to resolve the matter.

"I am in the process of contacting Cricket Shropshire to warn other clubs to be on their guard against this type of incursion."