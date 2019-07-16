Concern raised over Bridgnorth charity’s lack of work

Bridgnorth Town Council passed a motion at its latest meeting to contact the trustees of The Bridgnorth Club for Young People before raising the issues directly with the Charity Commission should they not respond.

The motion, put forward by Independent councillor Edward Marshall, of Morfe ward, states: “At the annual town meeting the subject of the charity’s assets and activity was raised, concerns included: that from around the year 2000 the charity has not undertaken any activities involving young people, but we are aware that substantial properties have been sold and purchased and substantial amounts of cash spent.”

A number of residents at the meeting last week formally asked the council to support the motion and reiterated concerns over unused assets.

Bridgnorth town clerk Lee Jakeman said: “I’ve been asked to write to the trustees of the charity to ask them to identify their assets and lack of activity.”

Draft minutes from the meeting state that: “Bridgnorth Town Council, on behalf of the Townsfolk, contact the trustees of The Bridgnorth Club For Young People to raise concerns regarding the lack of activity in relation to its aims.”

The club, which outlines its aims as providing support to young people through physical recreation, education and training, has also failed to provide information on its finances to the Charity Commission, with documents more than 165 days overdue.

The minutes add: “Should there be no meaningful or prompt (within 28 days) response then the town clerk raises the matter directly with the Charity Commission.”

Inactive charities shut down by the Charity Commission can then have their assets transferred to other similar active charities.

The charity, also known as Bridgnorth Boys Club, was previously given Bishop Percy’s House in Cartway to operate from in 1945 by Major A C Foster of Apley, before it put the grade I listed building up for sale in 2003 due to the high cost of upkeep and restoration works needed to make the building safe.

The building remained empty until reopening in March 2018 as a tearoom with accommodation.