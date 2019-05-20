Advertising
Bridgnorth High Street evacuated over potential gas leak
Bridgnorth High Street was shut off and buildings evacuated today after a suspected gas leak.
A "strong gas smell" was reported in Bridgnorth just before 2pm, and the emergency services have been telling people to evacuate their premises.
Police, fire crews and representatives from gas and electricity companies were all attending.
The leak was reported to have been traced to the former NatWest building.
