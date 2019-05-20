Bridgnorth High Street evacuated over potential gas leak

A "strong gas smell" was reported in Bridgnorth just before 2pm, and the emergency services have been telling people to evacuate their premises.

Police, fire crews and representatives from gas and electricity companies were all attending.

The leak was reported to have been traced to the former NatWest building.

Bridgnorth High Street will remain closed with all businesses evacuated for another couple of hours. Gas leak in former NatWest building. Fire crews, Western Distribution and Police all working to make the area safe. pic.twitter.com/9as7urTHMr — LoveBridgnorth (@LoveBridgnorth) May 20, 2019

@SFRS_Bridgnorth fire crew from @shropsfire attending a gas leak in #Bridgnorth High Street. Please avoid the area until safe to do so pic.twitter.com/gliXgKvBL8 — JT (@SFRS_JT) May 20, 2019

Potential gas leak High Street, Bridgnorth, full road closure, evacuation in progress, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PhC3RgtEYy — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) May 20, 2019

#Bridgnorth High Street closes for gas leak! Police and fire crews at the scene. Shops offices and restaurants evacuated. pic.twitter.com/aq0rk4DEUi — Robin Greenwell (@RobinGreenwell1) May 20, 2019