Bridgnorth High Street evacuated over potential gas leak

By Rob Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Bridgnorth High Street was shut off and buildings evacuated today after a suspected gas leak.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: @SFRS_JT

Police at the scene. Photo: Robin Greenwell.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @LoveBridgnorth

Police at the scene. Photo: Robin Greenwell.

Police at the scene. Photo: Robin Greenwell.

Police at the scene. Photo: Robin Greenwell.

A "strong gas smell" was reported in Bridgnorth just before 2pm, and the emergency services have been telling people to evacuate their premises.

Police, fire crews and representatives from gas and electricity companies were all attending.

The leak was reported to have been traced to the former NatWest building.

