Award-winning Bridgnorth Athletics Club closing down

Bridgnorth Athletic Club has announced that it will not continue after the end of March.

Its chairman says it is the end of an era.

At a recent general meeting an appeal was made for volunteers to join the Committee and to coach.

Club stalwart, and long-time Chair Stuart Hamilton, said unfortunately, no volunteers had come forward to take on the running of the club. He said steps were now being taken to wind it up and to help members’ to transfer their membership elsewhere.

“This is a very sad day for the Club, which has existed since the 1990’s, and has provided a safe and enjoyable home for the children and young adults of the area, to get introduced to, grow into, enjoy and, for some, excel at athletics. I am sad for our members that we can cannot continue, and wish to thank all athletes, volunteers, committee members, officials and coaches for their service and support over the years. I only hope that those who wish to continue in the sport will find a place to do so. We’ll do our best to help in that respect.”

Bridgnorth Athletic Club prides itself on being a successful and friendly club and won the England Athletics Club of the Year 2016.