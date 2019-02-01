Telford schoolgirl Chelsey, 12, heading to BMX world championships

Twelve-year-old Chelsey Barnett, who is a member of Wrekin Riders, qualified for the competition by coming sixth in the BMX National Series last year.

To raise funds which will help her get there, the Telford Park School pupil is doing a sponsored bike ride and trek up The Wrekin with her father, Dave Barnett, and coach, Kieran Edwards, on February 10.

They will ride their bikes from Bridgnorth to the foot of The Wrekin, before trekking to the top and biking back down again.

Chelsey, of Doseley, Telford, is hoping to raise £2,000 to help pay for travel, accommodation and equipment costs.

Her mother Vicky Austin, who will be accompanying her daughter to the world championships, said: "She started all this when she was seven-and-a-half. It's a passion of hers.

"She's really excited about going to the world championships.

"She is training three times a week and she goes to exercise classes.

"She's nervous but the adrenaline is keeping going at the moment. I'm really proud of her.

"Chelsey is so determined to make it there this year that she has decided to do a bike and walk sponsored event.

"On Sunday, February 10, Chelsey, her dad and coach are going to be riding their bikes from Bridgnorth to the foot of The Wrekin.

"Once there she will walk to the top of The Wrekin with her bike and bike back down again.

"Chelsey is the only girl from Telford attending the championships in Belgium and we would love it if even a small donation could help to get her there."

The world championships take place in July.

To sponsor Chelsey visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chelseybmx07

There is also a sponsor form at the Wrekin Riders' track in Duce Drive, Dawley.