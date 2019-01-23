Shropshire cyclist Colin sets his own pace - fancy joining him?

Bike nut Colin, 72, wants to start a new club for like-minded people who would like to take in the sights at a slower pace.

When he recently moved back to Bridgnorth, he tried several of the local bike clubs and found although they were very friendly and helpful, that they went all too fast.

"Every trip was about 25 miles at a pretty fast pace," he said. "All included a good coffee stop in various villages or a pint – my fellow riders were very supportive of this wrinkly old guy.

"I enjoyed every trip, including the camaraderie of my fellow riders, however my preference is to go with a similar group as myself at a slower pace concentrating on the social side and the scenery."

Hooked

Colin, who now lives in High Town, was always a keen cyclist, riding through Johannesburg when he was in South Africa as an electrical distributor. He became hooked, and now wants to continue in Shropshire.

"A marketing guy would say there's a gap in the market," he said. "People who are looking for something more social, not so much of a race.

"It's going out with like-minded people who are not too serious, like to relax and just do different journeys maybe one day a week. Make it a really social event. It keeps you as healthy as you can be. It's good for you.

"Ideas will evolve over time, but initially there's enough to visit in Shropshire. Cycle paths, old railway lines and B roads – there's plenty to go at, and then maybe we will broaden our horizons."

Anybody interested in getting involved should email Colin on colinsmith46@btinternet.com