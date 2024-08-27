How Shropshire's rail service should be improved according to county's business leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A report released today by Midlands Connect outlines how firms in Shropshire feel improved rail connections could positively impact their business operations.

The firms overwhelmingly feel that investment in the rail line could be transformative for the region, unlocking employment opportunities, supporting sustainability targets, attracting visitors to the area, and opening up new markets.

Earlier this summer, the timetable was improved to provide a second hourly West Midlands Railway service running between Birmingham, the Black Country, and Shrewsbury.

Businesses say improved rail services are vital to boosting the county's economy.

This train provides an additional fast service, but Midlands Connect and firms say that further investment is needed to unlock economic potential across the region.

The proposed improvements include boosting the line speed to 90 miles per hour – a move the group says could be achieved by two minor alignments within the railway corridor, as well as improvements around signalling on the line.

Future proposals include rail electrification and a new hourly train to London from Shrewsbury.

Midlands Connect spoke to a number of local firms and organisations in Shrewsbury and Telford, some of which employ thousands of local people.

This included representations from Phoenix Group, with offices in both Telford and Birmingham, Cove Group, HM Revenue & Customs, Visit Shropshire and a local business organisation, Country Land and Business Association.

Telford MP Shaun Davies has backed the call for improved rail services.

Shaun Davies, the new Labour MP for Telford, has voiced his support for the plans and has urged the Department for Transport to proceed with funding the improvements.

He said: “As the MP for Telford, I wholeheartedly support Midlands Connect’s outline business case for funding to improve the Birmingham to Telford to Shrewsbury rail line, allowing for faster and more frequent trains along the route.

“Local firms have clearly outlined the importance of these rail improvements to the future growth of their businesses, providing them with better access to markets, talent, and resources in the West Midlands and beyond.

“By investing in the Birmingham to Telford to Shrewsbury rail line, we would lay the groundwork for a more integrated and prosperous regional economy – encouraging tourism, attracting trade, and supporting our businesses to flourish.

“The support for these plans in the local business community is resounding and shows that this funding is not just about improving rail transport; it’s about unlocking economic growth and driving success for our region’s business sector.”

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said increased line speeds are 'vital' to unlock the county's economic potential.

The sentiment was echoed by Lezley Picton, the ConservativeLeader of Shropshire Council, who said: “Boosting line speeds on this important route is vital to fulfil Shropshire's economic growth potential, enabling faster and more direct journey opportunities for passengers and businesses alike.

“But that’s not all, better rail links could also mean more people taking the train and relying less on their cars.

“I fully support Midlands Connect proposal and would ask the Transport Minister to give the green light to this important project.”

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect said: "The level of support for our proposals in Shropshire’s business community is incredible, with local firms recognising the critical role that rail connectivity plays in supporting their growth.

“We strongly feel these plans for line speed improvements between Birmingham and Shrewsbury would help to restore business confidence in local rail. However, we will continue to champion the need for direct, regular trains to London as well as electrification.

“I believe that this project will help level up the Black Country, support economic development in Shropshire and unlock the fantastic growth of Telford in the years ahead.”