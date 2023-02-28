Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Audi driver miraculously walks away from crash into stationary lorry on M6 with minor injuries

By Sunil MiddaBlack CountryPublished: Comments

A driver has miraculously walked away with minor injuries after a collision with a stationary HGV.

Driver of this car miraculously walked with away with minor injuries. Photo: CMPG
Driver of this car miraculously walked with away with minor injuries. Photo: CMPG

Dramatic images show a white Audi A5 lodged into the back of a HGV on the M6 motorway, between Junction 8 and Junction 9.

The driver of the vehicle walked away with minor injuries despite the front end and roof seemingly completely destroyed by the crash.

On Twitter, CMPG said: "Quite miraculously, the driver of this Audi has walked away with only minor injuries after a collision with a stationary HGV (J8-J9 of M6) When people ask why do Motorway Officers deal with people for driving without due care & attention, here is your answer!"

Driver of this car miraculously walked with away with minor injuries. Photo: CMPG

The collision comes amid chaos on the M6 after the motorway has been closed in both directions around Junction 10 after a lorry crashed with a car and overturned, crossing the central reservation.

Traffic is being diverted via the junction roundabout with around two hours of delays in both directions.

Black Country
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News