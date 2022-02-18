Storm Eunice: Schools and visitor attractions closed with Shropshire braced for strong winds

Dramatic storm clouds over Oswestry this morning

An amber weather warning for wind, which carries a danger to life message, has been issued across most of the UK. Further south two rare red warnings are in place, one for South West England and South Wales, the other for London and the South East, where gusts are expected to reach 90mph.

In its amber warning for the region the Met Office says: "There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life. Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

"Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights. There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

"It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees."

Traffic Wales has closed the Ceiriog and Dee Viaducts on the A5 and A483, which link Shropshire with the North West. It means 15-mile diversions through Llangollen.

Transport for Wales has decided not to run any trains, while West Midlands Railway has warned passengers that a number of routes will have a "significantly reduced service" and "some have been suspended completely", as bosses urge customers not to travel.

In Shropshire many schools are not open due to a combination of storm warnings, staff shortages and pre-arranged staff development days.

The St Martins all age school near Oswestry is closed along with the following secondary schools: Church Stretton Academy; Lacon Childs, Much Wenlock; The Marches, Oswestry; Lakelands, Ellesmere; Mary Webb, Pontesbury; Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth; Meole Brace, Shrewsbury; and the county's TBMSS education centres.

Primary schools closed include: Brown Clee; Woodside, Wem; Trefonen; The Meadows, Oswestry; Our Lady Roman Catholic School, Oswestry.

Across the border all schools in Powys, Wrexham and Denbighshire are closed.

The Environment Agency has issued eight flood alerts across Shropshire and the borders including the length of the River Severn. Barriers are in place in Frankwell Car Park in Shewsbury, which is closed, and Bewdley, while experts are monitoring the rivers levels at Ironbridge.

Levels are currently a metre lower than those of two years ago when major floods hit the county. Flood alerts are also in place on the Lower Teme, the Tern and Perry, the Rea River and Rea, Cound and Ledwyche Brooks as well as the Dee catchment taking in Whitchurch.

In Wales there are flood alerts on the Upper Sever and Vyrnwy catchments along with the Lower Dee.

National Trust properties have not opened and town councils across the county have shut many of their parks and open spaces, with Shropshire Council urging people not to visit its open spaces where there could be a risk of trees falling. Love Telford festival, set to honour the town’s arts and culture scene, has also been postponed until March 19.

A spokesperson for the National Trust in the Midlands, said: “Due to the forecast for high winds and stormy conditions many of our places will be closed on Friday, with post-storm checks likely to be needed into Saturday. We advise those planning a visit over the next few days to check our website before travelling.”

Chirk Castle has announced that it has closed on Friday due to forecast high winds over 50mph, but staff expect it be open again on Saturday following a morning safety check.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, has also shut. The team has been monitoring the situation and, once it is safe to do so, will prepare the site for re-opening.

The car parks at Comer Woods, Dudmaston and Benthall Hall have been closed too.

English Heritage sites Boscobel House, Goodrich Castle, and Stokesday Castle weren’t due to open anyway, but were planning to be open for the half-term break from Saturday through to the following weekend.

An English Heritage spokesperson said: "We’re keeping a close eye on the weather at the moment to see what happens and so this may change. Visitors should check our website before travelling."

Volunteering groups at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, in Craven Arms, and tomorrow's volunteer work day at the mere in Ellesmere have been cancelled.

Staying inside was the message from West Mercia Search and Rescue who said their general advice would be to not travel unless absolutely necessary as there’ll be plenty of tree damage and risk of cross-winds.