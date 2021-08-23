Unprecedented offers of help to refugees group

A coach outside the arrivals hall at Birmingham Airport, as refugees from Afghanistan arrive in England. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. PA Photo. It is believed the passengers are being taken to so-called 'Covid hotels'. See PA story POLITICS Afghanistan. Photo credit should read: Phil Barnett/PA Wire

The group says it is particularly looking for Muslim style clothing and is urging people to be patient as it organises storage and how best to distribute items,

"Thank you for caring so much and reaching out with your generous spirit," a spokesman for the group said.

Women's clothing being sought includes Long tops and coats, closed shoes not sandals, warm jumpers and cardigans, leggings and new underwear.

Men's clothing includes trousers and jeans, shirts, jackets and warm coats and new underwear and well as shoes. A general appeal for children's clothing and shoes has also been made along with duvet covers, sheets and pillowcases, larges pots, pans and bowls, games consoles and good quality televisions.

"When we have families in the county a further appeal will be made for things like toys and other household goods."