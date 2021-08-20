Views on roads and pavements sort for research on how to make improvements

Brown tourism signs on the Oswestry bypass pointing visitors to the town's attractions.1_BROWNS.JPG

Shropshire residents are being asked to help with work to improve the county's roads, by volunteering to take part in some research.

Steve Charmley, Cabinet member for highways, said the council and its contractors were working hard to improve the county’s highways and make them safer for all road users.

"As part of this work volunteers are being sought to suggest and talk about changes they would like to see made to the council’s highways service, and the ways the county’s roads and pavements are maintained.

“We’re working to improve Shropshire’s roads and we want to make sure that those improvements are ones that will make a positive difference to all road users."

"We want to talk to you about the changes you would like to see.

“Most people use our roads, and most people have an opinion about them. We want people to share their experiences, and share their thoughts about how we could further improve our roads, and our highways maintenance service.

“If you would like to volunteer, please let us know. All comments made and views shared will be considered and we look forward to hearing what people have to say.”