Amnesty on book returns to libraries for another few weeks only

Return library books call

The libraries have an amnesty on fines at the moment and staff say anyone returning books won't be charged.

Libraries across the county have been open since mid-April and are continuing to welcome users back as Covid restrictions are slowly relaxed.

Michael Lewis, Library Service Manager said: "As part of this process we are asking people to return any overdue library books that they might have at home, even if you’ve had them for a long time. Overdue fines currently remain suspended so there will be no charges for library stock that is brought back.

“We know that many people have been unable to get to libraries over past year and they may well have library books at home that have been hanging around for a long while. We’re keen to get those books back so we ask all our customers to have a good rummage around and return any library books they find, safe in the knowledge that no fines will be charged for the time being.”

Overdue charges are likely to be reinstated from the June 21 but Mr Lewis said that staff would be able to arrange longer loan periods for those who couldn't visit the library.