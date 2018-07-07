Yessss!!! WATCH fans go wild as England reach World Cup semi finals - with PICTURES

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli were the goalscoring heroes and Jason Pickford the goal-saving lion as England scored either side of half-time to dispatch Sweden 2-0 in their Samara quarter-final.

We had reporters at the Old Bush in Albrighton, the George Wallis in Wolverhampton and Bar Sport in Cannock.

Here's how punters there, and elsewhere, celebrated:

Celebration time. England through to the World Cup semi finals #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/5OHC45VfuT — Richard Guttridge (@RichG_star) July 7, 2018

England scores again and fans go wild! Football’s coming home! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/N73WZH6DBS — Lisa O'Brien (@lisaobrien_Star) July 7, 2018

Fair to say the George Wallis in Wolverhampton liked that one pic.twitter.com/2USCPYByOH — Richard Guttridge (@RichG_star) July 7, 2018

Punters at The Old Bush in Albrighton were in high spirits after Saturday's quarter-final match.

Anthony Townsend, of Albrighton, celebrated his 30th birthday watching the match with friends at The Old Bush.

He said: "It was really good playing. There was a fantastic atmosphere. It's really made my day because everyone's happy and in high spirits.

"I think we can go all the way. We're coming home.

"We had booked to go paintballing in the afternoon but changed it to the morning when we knew England were playing."

Amy Mitchell, of Albrighton, was also cheering for England at the pub with her friends.

The 34-year-old said: "The atmosphere is great in The Old Bush. I've watched every World Cup game here. It's a really good community in Albrighton and it's got the best landlord in the village.

"He creates a real ambience for the World Cup and every other sport.

"It's great we've won. It's coming home. I'm a dreamer."

Ross Stephenson, 38, of Albrighton, brought his son Keifer, nine, to the pub to watch the match.

He said: "It started off quite steady. It was a brilliant first goal.

"I think we can go all the way.

"Every time there's a great atmosphere here. It's always full."

Jordan Johnson, 24, and Jack Stanton, 23, came from Solihull to watch the match at the pub.

Jordan said: "It's great. It's unlike any other World Cup I can remember."

Jack added: "The atmosphere has been electric. If they play like they have been we can go all the way."

These fellas were quite happy too:

And this is our online sports editor's take:

Let’s not get carried away!



Jordan Pickford MBE has to keep up form

Harry Maguire OBE needs to marshal the back line

Jordan Henderson CBE must continue to be the midfield general

Harry Kane GOAT has to keep scoring

Arise SIR Gareth Southgate



ITS BLOODY COMING 🏠 #ENGSWE #wwfc pic.twitter.com/e5YfWpVSyX — Nathan Judah (@njudah_star) July 7, 2018

More reaction:

Absolute scenes in the England dressing room😍 — Pat Frost (@KitmanPat) July 7, 2018