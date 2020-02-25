Menu

Advertising

Shropshire flooding gallery: Latest pictures as water levels top last week's peak

By Ian Harvey | Shrewsbury | Latest photos | Published: | Last Updated:

See the latest pictures from Shropshire as the River Severn rises past last week's peak.

Flooding in Ironbridge. Photo: Mat Growcott.

Flooding in Ironbridge. Photo: Mat Growcott.

It's been 20 years since the river has been this high, and lots of people are coming out to see it. Photo: Mat Growcott.

Photo: Broseley & Wenlock SNT

Flood water in the service yard underneath Shrewsbury's Pride Hill Shopping Centre. CCTV images from Shropshire Council.

Chester Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: Tim Atherton @wmastatherton

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: Tim Atherton @wmastatherton

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: Tim Atherton @wmastatherton

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Emergency services at the flooding in Ironbridge

Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth are expected to bear the brunt in Shropshire, with roads, businesses and schools closed, rail and road links shut and people evacuated from their homes.

MORE:

Latest photos News Shrewsbury Local Hubs Much Wenlock Bridgnorth Broseley Telford Ironbridge
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News