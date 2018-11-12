Shropshire remembers: More pictures and video as county honours war dead

As well as being Remembrance Sunday – the 11th day of the 11th month – Sunday also marked 100 years since the First World War Armistice. The Armistice came into force at 11am on November 11, 1918, and marked the end of fighting in the First World War.

Services took place throughout the day across the region and readers have been sending in their photos.

Two ancient hillforts were lit up to commemorate the centenary of the ending of World War One.

Old Oswestry, which had military practice trenches on it during the war, was the site of one of the national, Battle's O'er, beacons on Sunday night.

The hillfort project joined forces with the 1165 Oswestry Air Cadets to light a beacon and also to sign out the number, 100, on the hillside.

Oswestry pays tribute to WW1 soldiers with beacon event

Hundreds of people gathered on Gatacre Playing Field beneath the ancient monument to see the beacon and take part an event including music and readings.

The most poignant moment came as 100-year-old whistles, loaned to the event by Oswestry Town Museum, were blown - as they would have done as a signal to go into battle - before Last Post was played.

Above Llangollen Dinas Bran Castle, built on an iron age hillfort, was lit up in spectacular fashion.

