Shropshire remembers: More pictures and video as county honours war dead

Published:

More photos and video from Remembrance weekend in Shropshire as the county fell silent to honour the country's war dead.

St Georges Memorial Gates. Photo: Laura Angeloff.

Nadine Williams says: "Here is my son, aged 8, from Telford." He was taking part in a race meeting at Wilden Lane Motorcross Track in Kidderminster.

The cenotaph in the Guilsfield Cemetery where stones and wreaths were laid watched by over 100 people at a short service. Photo: Carol .

St Mary the Virgin, Shrawardine. Photo: Esther Oates.

The Remembrance parade in Wellington. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

The Remembrance parade in Wellington. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

The Remembrance parade in Wellington. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

The Remembrance parade in Wellington. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

The Remembrance parade in Wellington. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

Cubs, beavers and scouts from Monkmoor at The Quarry in Shrewsbury. Photo: claresausage.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Tim Vasbie-Burnie, Vicar at St Georges, Frankwell, and Councillor Julian Dean organised a vigil for the Frankwell soldiers that didn’t return from the First World War. Photo: Chris Wright.

Shrewsbury Quarry Park. Photo: Emma Bacon.

1st Gobowen Rainbows at Gobowen remembrance parade. Photo: Sarah Kunne.

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury. Photo: Gabby McDermott.

1st Wellington Girls’ Brigade taken at the Wellington Remembrance service. Photo: Tracey Bailey.

1st Monkmoor Scout Group in Quarry park Shrewsbury. Photo: Zoe Coll.

Shrewsbury Quarry Park. Photo: Emma Bacon.

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury. Photo: Gabby McDermott.

1st Monkmoor Beaver Scouts in Quarry park Shrewsbury. Photo: Zoe Coll.

Shrewsbury Quarry Park. Photo: Emma Bacon.

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury. Photo: Gabby McDermott.

Shrewsbury Quarry Park. Photo: Emma Bacon.

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury. Photo: Gabby McDermott.

Shrewsbury Quarry Park. Photo: Emma Bacon.

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury. Photo: Gabby McDermott.

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury. Photo: Gabby McDermott.

The parade in Church Aston, which featured 2nd Church Aston Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Andy Delamere.

The parade in Church Aston, which featured 2nd Church Aston Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Andy Delamere.

The parade in Church Aston, which featured 2nd Church Aston Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Andy Delamere.

The parade in Church Aston, which featured 2nd Church Aston Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Andy Delamere.

The parade in Church Aston, which featured 2nd Church Aston Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Andy Delamere.

The parade in Church Aston, which featured 2nd Church Aston Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Andy Delamere.

The parade in Church Aston, which featured 2nd Church Aston Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Andy Delamere.

The parade in Church Aston, which featured 2nd Church Aston Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Andy Delamere.

Remembrance Sunday in Ellesmere. Photo: Caroline Ford.

PR ambassadors Sandra Kingscott and Margaret Price along with store manager Paul Percox represented Sainsbury's at the Remembrance parade in Telford Town Park

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

1st Lilleshall & Muxton Scouts observing two minutes' silence for Remembrance at the summit of Lilleshall Hill on Sund. Photo: Matthew Cole.

1st Lilleshall & Muxton Scouts observing two minutes' silence for Remembrance at the summit of Lilleshall Hill on Sund. Photo: Matthew Cole.

St Mary the Virgin, Shrawardine. Villagers from Shrawardine and Montford have created a large poppy display made from hundreds of smaller poppies. Photo: Esther Oates.

St Georges Memorial Gates. Photo: Laura Angeloff.

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

As well as being Remembrance Sunday – the 11th day of the 11th month – Sunday also marked 100 years since the First World War Armistice. The Armistice came into force at 11am on November 11, 1918, and marked the end of fighting in the First World War.

Services took place throughout the day across the region and readers have been sending in their photos.

Two ancient hillforts were lit up to commemorate the centenary of the ending of World War One.

Old Oswestry, which had military practice trenches on it during the war, was the site of one of the national, Battle's O'er, beacons on Sunday night.

The hillfort project joined forces with the 1165 Oswestry Air Cadets to light a beacon and also to sign out the number, 100, on the hillside.

Video at the beacon event in Oswestry:

Oswestry pays tribute to WW1 soldiers with beacon event

Hundreds of people gathered on Gatacre Playing Field beneath the ancient monument to see the beacon and take part an event including music and readings.

The most poignant moment came as 100-year-old whistles, loaned to the event by Oswestry Town Museum, were blown - as they would have done as a signal to go into battle - before Last Post was played.

Above Llangollen Dinas Bran Castle, built on an iron age hillfort, was lit up in spectacular fashion.

Video from the Remembrance parade in Shrewsbury:

Shrewsbury Remembrance Parade

