Covid booster programme ending this month

A person receives a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up vaccination centre during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has now advised tha the offer of a seasonal booster dose should end when the current autumn campaign ends, which will be on February 12.

Anyone yet to come forward for their Covid-19 booster is being urged to get the jab before the end of the campaign.

The Government has accepted the JCVI advice, which recommends that the booster offer for all 16 to 49-year-olds who are not considered at risk should end at the same time as this autumn’s campaign.

This means that Sunday, February 12, will be the last chance for anyone who has been invited for a Covid-19 booster to take up their offer, until future campaigns are agreed by the JCVI and the Government.

It comes as the JCVI is recommending moving to a more targeted offer to those considered to be at risk of serious illness.

There are currently 1,193 patients across the East and West Midlands in hospital with Covid-19, and 1,650 cases were recorded in the West Midlands over the last seven-day reporting period.

While more than 3.3 million people have had their Covid-19 seasonal booster, there are still a number of eligible people who are yet to take up their winter vaccinations and are therefore at increased risk of serious illness.

NHS England director, Roz Lindridge, who is responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “I would urge everyone who is eligible and not benefited from the seasonal Covid-19 booster or 2021 booster to come forward and get protected ahead of the February 12 deadline.

“We have plenty of bookable appointments, as well as walk-in clinics offering Covid-19 jabs in convenient community locations. Covid-19 remains very dangerous and even life-threatening for some – especially older people and younger people with long term health conditions.

“The good news is that the vaccination reduces the chance of people suffering from the serious effects from Covid-19. The seasonal booster protects against Omicron variants as well as the earlier Covid-19 variants. So, by getting boosted people can recharge the protection offered by earlier Covid-19 vaccinations. The vaccine is still the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

People can book their latest Covid-19 dose through the national booking system or by calling 119.