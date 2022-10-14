More than 80,000 Covid boosters delivered as people aged 50 or over urged to book

Appointments will start from Saturday, and the Covid-19 Autumn Booster can be booked online via the National Booking Service or by calling NHS 119.

Flu vaccinations for those 50 and over or those eligible, can be booked through a local GP practice or by visiting a participating community pharmacy.

Steve Ellis, programme and service director for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin’s Vaccination Service, said: “We have got off to a great start in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin delivering more than 80,000 Covid-19 autumn boosters already in just over a month to people aged 65 and over and those most at risk from Covid.

"I would urge anyone aged 50 and over or who is eligible for a vaccine to book their autumn booster and/or flu vaccination as soon as they can, ahead of winter.

"More people get these viruses over winter and the vaccines are the best protection against getting seriously ill from flu and Covid-19 and spreading it to others.

"We have lots of bookable appointments and walk-in sites across the county, so don’t delay and get your jabs done as soon as you can.”

Approximately 26 million people are eligible for an Autumn Covid-19 booster with health leaders warning of a “twindemic” of the two illnesses this winter and urged people to come forward for their jabs.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard, said: “Thanks to the incredible work of our frontline staff across the country, our Covid autumn vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength as we open up eligibility to around 12 million more people from tomorrow.

“The roll-out is off to a flying start – we have invited twice as many people as we did last autumn and we have jabbed twice as many people as we did last autumn.

“As we approach what could be an extremely challenging winter for the NHS, it is vital to get your protection against both Covid and flu so please come forward and book in when you can.”