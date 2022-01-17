Newtown mass vaccination site to close next month

Maldwyn Leisure Centre in Newtown has been home to a mass vaccination site since January 2021. Photo: Google

Powys Teaching Health Board said that the mass vaccination site at Maldwyn Leisure Centre in Newtown will shut in February.

The jab service will then move back to the town's Park Street Medical Practice from the middle of the month.

Adrian Osborne, programme director for Covid-19 vaccination and test and trace for the health board, said that nearly 125,000 jabs had been given at the site since it opened in January 2021.

He thanked Freedom Leisure, which runs the site, for hosting the centre.

He said: "The progress on Covid 19 vaccination in Powys would simply not have been possible without the support of Freedom Leisure. Their team here at Maldwyn Leisure Centre have provided amazing support for the programme, and I know that our teams will miss each other given the friendships they have formed.

"Our vaccination centre here at Maldwyn Leisure Centre has delivered nearly 125,000 Covid vaccination doses, offering vital protection and saving lives. Only venues the size of Maldwyn Leisure Centre can deliver vaccination at the unprecedented scale we have needed over the last 13 months.

"Now the majority of adults in Powys have received their boosters. This means we are able to step down to a smaller building for the next phase of the programme, and we will be returning to our previous venue in Park Street, Newtown, by the middle of February. "

People still receiving invitation letters for vaccinations are being reminded to check the location due to the move.

Mr Osborne said: "Vaccination continues to offer vital protection, reducing the risk of serious illness and death from Covid 19. Powys has the highest rates of vaccination of all health boards in Wales. This is only possible because of the amazing people of Powys taking up the offer, and the team of staff and volunteers delivering the programme."