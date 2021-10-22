Walk-in clinics open for flu and Covid booster vaccinations

Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital near Oswestry, Woodside Pharmacy, Telford and Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, will open on Saturday while opening Monday are The Emmanuel Church, Mount Pleasant, Shrewsbury and Telford AFC.

Wem Scouts and Guides headquarters will be open on Thursdays and Fridays and Ludlow's Station Road Surgery on Tuesday evenings.

Those eligible for the flu jab, including people aged over 50, including those who’ll be 50 by 31 March 2022, pregnant women, frontline health care staff and school age children, are all being offered the free vaccine in the run up to winter. People in long-stay residential care homes and carers are also eligible, as well as close contacts of anyone who is immunocompromised.

Clinics will be run at various practices and pharmacies over the next couple of months and will be on an appointment-only basis.

Steve Ellis, Service Director and Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said some pharmacies and GP Practices may have used all their first deliveries of flu vaccine; however, other pharmacies and GP Practices flu stock remain high. Flu vaccine is delivered to pharmacies and GP Practices in batches in the run up to and over the flu season. Pharmacies and GP Practices will be getting more deliveries of flu vaccination soon.

The COVID-19 booster programme will run alongside the flu programme, and many clinics across the area will be offering both doses at the same time, where possible, to those eligible for both types of vaccination.

Appointments for a COVID-19 booster dose can only be booked if it’s been at least six months or a minimum of 182 days since your second dose of the vaccine.

Mr Ellis said: "If you are eligible for a booster, you can walk-in for a COVID-19 booster, without a letter, text or email from the NHS, you can book an appointment to via the via the National Booking Service or by calling NHS 119 or, alternatively, if you prefer to be vaccinated at your GP surgery or primary care network please wait to be contacted.

For details of the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin walk-in clinics please visit: COVID-19 Vaccination Walk-in and Pop-up Clinics on the stwics.org.uk website.

People are asked not to contact their GP to arrange their booster and flu jabs.

"Your GP Practice or PCN will be in touch to invite you to book an appointment at a vaccination clinic."