The crisis facing our GP surgeries revealed in Shropshire Star survey

Face-to-face appointments are slowly increasing, but remain way down on levels before the pandemic struck

Almost 70 per cent of patients feel GP services are far worse now than before the pandemic – and around half say they are suffering “major difficulties” getting an appointment.

More than 3,500 people took part in the Shropshire Star survey.

It found:

A total of 83 per cent have faced some difficulty in getting an appointment

More than six in 10 do not feel help is on hand if needed

Almost 90 per cent of people fear GP services will get worse in future.

Just over half of respondents also revealed they had been forced to seek help elsewhere, such as NHS 111, an A&E or walk-in centre, because their GP had not been available.

Dr Mary McCarthy, who is a Shropshire GP and deputy chair of the British Medical Association West Midlands Regional Council, today said the results were “incredibly concerning” and “reflect the fact that GP practices went into this pandemic understaffed and under-resourced”.

The Shropshire Star survey reflects a concern nationally over GP services and their failure to return to some kind of normality after Covid measures were relaxed.

The results of the Shropshire Star GP survey

A recent report reveals that fewer than 60 per cent of GP appointments in England were conducted face-to-face over August.

That compares to 80 per cent in August 2019 – but also reflects a rise from 52 per cent in August last year. The proportion of telephone consultations also rose from 14 per cent in August 2019 to 38 per cent last month.

Health Secretary Savid Javid has urged GPs to get back to face-to face appointments.

The Shropshire Star survey reveals that more than half of respondents found receptionists “rude and obstructive” when they attempted to get an appointment.

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, says it is unfair to criticise doctors who are facing an “intense workload”.