Police to increase presence at school following anti-vax protests

Protesters outside Madeley Academy on Thursday this week

The Shropshire Star received reports earlier in the week that a small number of people had repeatedly been protesting outside Madeley Academy during school run hours.

A video posted on social media showed two protesters set up with placards on the pavement and embankment near the school on Thursday.

The yellow placards had a number of slogans, including 'please don't jab our kids', and 'the media is the virus'.

A police spokesman said: "West Mercia Police have been made aware of protestors attending Madeley Academy School on three separate days over the last week.

"On each occasion there were three protestors with placards. There have been no further reports. At this time the police are working with the school and local authority to ensure that the protestors are able to voice their concerns in a safe and lawful way, whist ensuring the children who attend the school and their parents are not impacted upon.

"There will be an increased police presence over the coming days at the school to ensure that any further protests are lawful and to offer reassurance to the local community. Should any members of the local community have concerns about the protests please contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team."

Police had previously confirmed that there had been no formal complaints over the issue and that no action has been taken against the protesters.

Councillor Shaun Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said on Thursday that he had written to the region's police and crime commissioner urging him to press the government for fresh powers that would allow councils to stop people protesting outside schools.

He said: "Quite clearly I cannot see a set of circumstances where it is justified for people to be protesting outside a school.

"What we desperately need as a borough and as a country is for kids to get into school and make up for the time they have missed and to have a normal school life again.

"Having people outside to protest about one issue or another is simply not normal."

He added: "It is an unacceptable invasion of children's school life. Whatever your views are on this, it is not fair trying to influence an 11-year-old child."