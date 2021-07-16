Facemasks to remain mandatory at county's major hospitals

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 21/07/2019..GV's of the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford. Emergency Dept..

The decision, from Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, applies to both Princess Royal Hospital Telford, and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

It follows the issuing of national guidance from Public Health England.

Although Covid-19 restrictions will end in many places from Monday, staff, patients, and visitors at all healthcare settings will need to continue to follow existing restrictions.

It means that visitors, patients, and staff must continue to wear hospital-supplied face masks in all indoor areas, hands must be sanitised and washed regularly, and a two-metre distance must be maintained.

Current visiting restrictions at SaTH will also remain in place, with, as before, allowances being made for compassionate visiting, certain wards – including Children’s and Maternity, and for those with specific requirements, such as dementia and end of life care.

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at SaTH said: “Although much will change after July 19, at SaTH – and across the healthcare system – we are still on the frontline of the continuing battle to deal with coronavirus, at a time when cases and hospital admissions are rising again.

“We also continuing to care for some of the most vulnerable members of the community and therefore ask for the support of everyone in helping to protect them by continuing to stick to the restrictions in place.

“We know that visiting is an issue of great importance for patients and their friends and family so we are continuing to actively explore how the restrictions here may be eased in the near future and we will update again as soon as is possible.”