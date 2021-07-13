Don't throw your masks away as Freedom Day approaches, urges health chief

People are being encouraged to keep using face coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces.

Shropshire's Director of Public Health, Rachel Robinson said "masks are a key measure to stop transmission", with Covid cases once again increasing in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, as well as Mid Wales.

Ms Robinson said she recommended people wear masks "in certain situations, especially in enclosed or crowded spaces or where ventilation is poor".

The comments came as Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that all restrictions would be lifted on July 19, saying: "To those who say why take this step now, I say if not now then when."

Mr Javid added: "We firmly believe this is the right time to get our nation closer to normal life."

Earlier this month The Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the legal requirement to wear masks would end.

In his statement he said: "We will end the one metre plus rule on social distancing, and the legal obligation to wear a face covering, although guidance will suggest where you might choose to do so, especially when cases are rising, and where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet in enclosed places, such as obviously crowded public transport."

The Labour Party yesterday said it would continue with mandatory mask-wearing, with Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth saying it would be “irresponsible” for the government to abandon the policy.

Mr Javid said is it "expected and recommended" people wear face coverings in crowded indoor settings unless they are exempt.

Ms Robinson encouraged people to particularly consider wearing a facemask if others are uncomfortable about people not wearing them.

She said: “Rates are high at the moment in Shropshire, and indeed across the UK, and we are seeing the number of positive cases increasing every day so lifting restrictions does not come without risk.

“I would recommend people continue to wear masks in certain situations, especially in enclosed or crowded spaces or where ventilation is poor.

"There will be some cases where it is company policy to wear a face mask, like healthcare settings.

"It’s also important that as we move forward out of lockdown, that we think of others around us who may be feeling anxious or nervous about the changes. If others are uncomfortable if you do not wear a mask, please consider it – this is a really difficult time for some people.

“Ultimately, I urge everyone to assess the situation they are in and make a sensible, informed decision on whether they need to wear a face covering or not. Masks are a key measure to stop transmission.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, added: “We have come to a point where we have to learn to live with Coronavirus without restrictions but instead we should exercise personal responsibility and continue to practice good hygiene, such as washing hands regularly, keeping space from others and wearing masks.

“On the July 19 I would definitely advise against people throwing their masks into in the bin.

“Although it will soon no longer be mandated it will still be a recommendation for people to wear a mask, especially indoors, on public transport, local hospitals, and other areas where face coverings have become the norm.

“Wearing a mask is simple thing we can do to protect others and importantly, it also helps others to feel safe.