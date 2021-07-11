Welsh Government set to retain some face mask requirements

Face masks will still play an 'important role' in the battle against Covid, the Welsh Government has said.

Earlier this month the UK Government, which decides the Covid rules for England, announced people would no longer be required to wear face masks as of July 19 – subject to confirmation tomorrow.

The Welsh government has now said that it still sees face masks as a key part of protecting the public and that they will still be required on public transport and taxis, and health and social care setting, "as a minimum".

The announcement comes as the Welsh Government is set to announce its plans for the next steps in Covid regulations in its updated 'Coronavirus Control Plan' on Wednesday.

Wales is currently at what is has named 'alert level one', where face coverings are mandatory in all indoor public places.

A statement from the Welsh Government said "active further consideration is being given to whether face coverings should also be required in other settings, such as retail, if restrictions are relaxed further."

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We will need everyone’s help to keep coronavirus under control as we continue to respond to the pandemic – this virus has quite certainly not gone away.

“We know many people are still worried and anxious about going out. We will maintain the requirement to wear face coverings in certain places – on public transport and health and social care settings, and others where necessary – to help keep us all safe.”

Health Minister Eluned Morgan added: “Wearing face masks is an effective way of reducing the transmission of coronavirus.