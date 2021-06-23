Minsterley Primary School. Photo: Google.

Shropshire Council says it is working with Public Health England (West Midlands) following confirmation of a small number of Covid-19 cases linked to Minsterley Primary School.

The outbreak follows a significant increase in cases in the county over the last month due to the Delta variant, first identified in India.

Home learning will be set for all pupils, and parents have been informed.

The council said the decision to close the school is due to the number of staff needing to self-isolate, affecting the school’s ability to operate safely.

Shropshire Council said the school has undertaken all Covid-19-secure measures in line with government and local guidelines and health protection advice.

Additional lateral flow tests have been sent to the school and staff and parents are being encouraged to test for seven days from today.

Shropshire Council’s Community Reassurance Team will be based at the primary school on Thursday from 10.30am-2.30pm to hand out testing kits to staff, parents and the public.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “As elsewhere in the country we have seen a steady increase in cases, mainly of the Delta variant, across Shropshire, and local outbreaks such as this are not unexpected during a pandemic.

“Contact tracing is underway and if anyone is identified as a contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19, a contact advisor from NHS Test and Trace will be in touch with appropriate advice.