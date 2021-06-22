Walk-in Covid Pfizer vaccine clinics open to adults under 40 in Shropshire

More than 580,000 jabs have now been given to patients across the county, with the roll-out being praised for helping to keep the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals low.

It comes as there has been a recent rise in new Covid cases which scientists say has been driven by younger and mostly unvaccinated age groups.

In order to boost uptake, all 18 to 39-year-olds are now able to go to a walk-in clinic in Telford, Shrewsbury or Gobowen to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be running over the coming weeks.

Angie Wallace, programme director for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 vaccination service, said: “We know that Covid-19 vaccination is our best protection against coronavirus, so we want to help everyone who is eligible in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to get their vaccine.

“We understand how many residents need to fit their jabs in around other commitments – and getting vaccinated becomes much easier when you can drop in somewhere close to where you live, work or even while you are shopping.

“If you’d rather get a date in the diary, you can still book your vaccination appointment online via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 if you don’t use the internet.”

No appointment is needed for the Pfizer walk-in clinics and people can simply turn up to have their jab.

They will run between 8am and 5.30pm at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital throughout this week, on June 30 and between July 1 and 11.

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre will host walk-in clinics tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm and July 4 between 8.30am and 7pm.

Next Monday to Wednesday, patients can drop by Telford International Centre from 8am to 8pm.

The walk-in clinic will also be running at that site from July 9 to 11 during the same times.

Meanwhile, Turreff Hall in Donnington is running a clinic on Saturday from 2pm to 7pm.

These are in addition to the walk-in AstraZeneca clinics which have been announced for people aged 40 and above.

They are being held this week in Telford and Shrewsbury and are offering both first and second doses.

For further information, visit stwics.org.uk/our-priorities/covid-19-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinic-times