Indian variant now dominant in Telford as cases rise

People have been urged to exercise caution after confirmation the Indian Delta variant is now 'dominant' in Telford & Wrekin.

The latest figures show a significant rise in cases for seven days up to May 30 – with 50 new Covid cases, 32 more than the previous seven days.

All of the new variant cases are what is known as the Delta variant – a different strain to that involved in five cases at Burton Borough School in Newport last month.

The situation means the number of cases in Telford and Wrekin is above the regional average, but remains below the national average.

Overall the borough now has a rate of 28 cases per 100,000 people – higher than the West Midlands rate of 24 per 100,000.

There was a positive within the update from Telford & Wrekin Council with the confirmation that no residents have died with Covid in the past week.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's Director for Public Health, said: "What we have seen in Telford and Wrekin with the Delta variant is similar to other parts of the West Midlands.

"With cases of Delta variant increasing rapidly and becoming dominant in many areas, it was inevitable that this will happen in Telford and Wrekin as well.

"The increase in cases of the Delta variant is not linked to the previous outbreak in Newport, which was successfully contained.

"The council is doing all it can to minimise the spread of the Delta variant and is working closely with all relevant organisations.

"However, we must all play our part to prevent the spread of the virus, to keep cases low and everyone safe.

"If you have symptoms, however mild, get a PCR test regardless of if you have been vaccinated or not.

"Residents should also be checking for Covid twice a week with rapid flow home tests – know your covid status.

"Ensure you take up both your vaccinations when offered; a second vaccination provides more comprehensive protection.

"Coronavirus has not gone away. Continue to practice hands, face, space and fresh air."

Councillor Andy Burford, the authority's Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: "We understand that this news will be alarming to many.

"The Delta, or Indian Variant as it is also known, is more transmissible.

"However, it is thought that the illness caused by the variant is not more severe, and the vaccine continues to provide protection.

"The council is working around the clock to prevent the spread of the virus in our borough.

"With many local people vaccinated, we hope that the most vulnerable are protected.

"We must all play our part to keep cases low and everyone safe.