Shrewsbury Free vaccination shuttle bus service to end

One of Shrewsbury's vaccination hubs

The service, which was reinstated last month, has seen hundreds of passengers taken to either the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre or Severn Fields Medical Practice to get their jab.

It will stop after the last journey on Saturday.

Organised by Shropshire Council in partnership with Arriva, the shuttle buses have provided a service for residents across Shrewsbury who may have had difficulty getting to their appointments.

The council said it will however continue to offer free bespoke transport to vaccination centres for vulnerable residents who have no other means of transport.

For local advice and support during the pandemic – especially people who are self-isolating – people can call Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 Helpline on 0345 678 9028 – option 0 – lines are open throughout the week from 8am to 6pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm